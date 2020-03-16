Cone Health triage

Cone Health said Monday it will begin offering at 8 a.m. Monday drive-thru collection centers and triage stations outside of emergency departments for handling potential cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Individuals are asked to call their primary care physician or make a virtual visit. If the physician determines that COVID-19 testing is needed, the person would be sent to a specimen collection site.

Cone Health’s drive-thru collection sites will be set up in Alamance, Guilford and Rockingham counties. The first opens Tuesday at 300 E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.

Without leaving their car, a sample will be collected, and they will return home to self-quarantine and await results. No one will be tested without an order from a physician.

All five Cone emergency departments — Cone, Wesley Long, Alamance Regional, Annie Penn and MedCenter High Point — are establishing separate care stations for those with respiratory symptoms. These areas will allow people who may possibly have the coronavirus to receive needed care while limiting the chance of spreading the highly contagious virus to others.

On Friday, Forsyth Medical Center opened a triage tent outside its emergency department.

The triage area is meant for individuals who are experiencing severe respiratory and other viral symptoms, including fever, shortness of breath and a sore throat.

Individuals will be screened and transferred "to the most appropriate venue of care for further treatment." Examinations will continue to take place in the emergency department.