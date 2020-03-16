State health officials said Monday they are not at the point of recommending that bars, fitness centers and restaurants close because of the virus that causes COVID-19.
State health director Dr. Elizabeth Tilson said individuals and businesses are being asked to follow the updated federal guidelines.
However, guidelines issued later Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call for gatherings not to exceed 10 people for the next 15 days.
"We are aware of the actions taken by some other states," Tilson said when asked whether North Carolina is ready to amend its coronavirus policies on those public settings.
Governors in Illinois and Ohio have ordered restaurants to stop providing dining services and convert to delivery and takeout.
"We asked that individuals and businesses follow the guidelines that have been laid out, recognizing that things are rapidly evolving and as the governor determines further actions are necessary, we will take them," Tilson said.
The owners of Tate’s and Bar Pina said on Facebook they are closing their bars temporarily because of the pandemic.
“We are utterly grateful for the last 10 years of memories, and we look forward to many more,” according to the statement.
“Sadly, at this time that means closing our doors to ensure the safety of our staff and guests to make sure that we’re ready for the good times to come. We’ll keep you updated … Take care of yourself, take care of each other, and we’ll be ready with a smile, and a drink when the time comes.”
More cases found
Tilson said North Carolina "is just not there" for instituting a curfew or lockdown. She said the executive order banning public gatherings of more than 100 individuals remains in effect.
Meanwhile, Watauga County's first presumed case of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been reported by state health officials.
On Monday, Campbell University in Harnett County reported one presumed case of COVID-19 had been identified on the main campus. The student is in isolation. Two others have also been asked to self-quarantine, one whose initial test was negative and another who is awaiting results.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday there is one new case, raising the state's total to 33. No deaths have been reported in North Carolina and there is only one individual who has been hospitalized.
There are no new reported cases in Forsyth County beyond the two disclosed last week.
Tilson said that, as of Monday morning, the State Laboratory of Public Health has tested 329 people for the new coronavirus. That's up from 160 on Saturday morning.
A "presumed positive" result means the patient has tested positive at the state level but is awaiting confirmation by the CDC.
The state public health system has access to test about another 1,300 individuals, along with those tests being administered by private laboratories, such as LabCorp.
Cases have been found in 14 counties, primarily in the Triangle and along the southeastern corner of the state.
The majority of cases remain in the Triangle area, with at least 11 cases in Wake County. Forsyth and Mecklenburg counties are the only other counties with more than one positive case.
In addition to Watauga and Harnett, other counties are in Brunswick, Cabarrus, Chatham, Craven, Durham, Johnston, Onslow, Wayne and Wilson.
Tilson said there has been no documentation of the spreading within a community. Rather, people who traveled to other areas are infected.
Testing still remains dedicated to individuals who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 — individuals who are experiencing severe respiratory and other viral symptoms, including fever, shortness of breath and a sore throat.
Most of those individuals will be tested first for other possible causes of their illness, such as flu or strep throat.
DHHS recommended Thursday that long-term and assisted-living care facilities not allow visitors "with the exception of end-of-life situations or other emergent situations determined by the facility to necessitate the visit."
Recommendations also include: not allowing any visitors with respiratory illness; screening visitors for symptoms of acute respiratory illness at the entrance of the facility; instruct visitors to limit movement within the facility; and maintain a log of all visitors who enter COVID-19 resident rooms.
Hunt for toilet paper
Some people scored toilet paper Monday morning and others were left without, as rumors spread like a virus in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Public officials have advised people not to buy more than they need in the wake of emptying store shelves over the weekend. President Donald Trump on Sunday assured Americans, after speaking with leading grocery chain executives, that grocers would remain open and that the supply chain remained healthy.
Sam’s Plus members who visited the Sam’s Club on Hanes Mall Boulevard were able to get toilet paper after the 7 a.m. opening, although the stack of tissue dwindled quickly and was depleted by mid-morning. Workers said they didn’t know when more might come in.
Dena Barker lucked up, as she shopped for church members at Westside Christian Church. She got toilet paper and other things on her list.
“The oddity is that I am not stocking up,” she said, adding she thinks people are “blowing this way out of proportion.”
“This is just normal shopping,” she said. “I said, ‘if it is there, it is there.’ It was a pretty good stack.”
In the parking lot nearby, Janise Hurley said she got paper towels, but said people shouldn’t be trying to grab everything they can get their hands on.
“I wish they would leave it there so people can get it,” she said.
Over at Costco on Hanes Mall Boulevard, Tammy Taylor said she had heard the store was to get a shipment of toilet paper at 4:30 a.m. in the morning.
Taylor was in line with other people at Costco, although it turned out that no toilet paper was available. Employees marked up a whiteboard and placed it near the entrance to show which items were out and which were running low.
The out-of-stock items included paper towels, rice, canned chicken, facial tissues and various soaps and disinfectants. The store said it was running low on water, diapers, milk, cough medicine and dog food.
The shortages didn’t stop a long line from stretching from the front door. An employee told the people in line at one point that they did not need their carts because they would be given one inside that had been wiped down.
“I came Saturday and there was no parking,” said Claire Simon, one of the first in line at Costco. “I just want to get a couple toilet papers for elderlies who can’t make it out.”
