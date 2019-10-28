Two Winston-Salem men are charged with murder in the stabbing death of another man in an apartment on Academy Street.
Police were called to an apartment in the 1000 block of Academy Street about 3 a.m. Monday and found Marcus Warren Smith, 26, who had been stabbed multiple times. Smith died at the scene, police said.
Callers to police told dispatchers they heard sounds of a struggle or an assault coming from the department, police reported.
Smith lived at the apartment with two other men, Jesse Jesus Sanchez, 20, and Brandon Michael Bussey, 20, police said. Both are charged with murder and are being held at the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.
Smith's death is the 21st homicide of the year, the same number there were at this time last year.
Police are also investigating a shooting on Mulberry Street near the intersection with West Academy streets.
Eric Scott Coble, 43, of Joyner Manor Drive in Germanton, was found lying on the side of Mulberry Street around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Investigators say he was shot outside of a home and that the suspect or suspects left the scene. Detectives also say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.
Authorities ask anyone with information involving the shootings to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-728-3904 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County is also on Facebook.
