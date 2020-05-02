The $1.5 billion COVID-19 relief package that cleared the N.C. General Assembly on Saturday provides a larger commitment to small business loans, but removes an increase in the maximum state weekly unemployment insurance benefit.
The state House approved by a 119-0 vote changes to Senate Bill 704 that were focused on policy initiatives.
Meanwhile, the state Senate approved by a 48-0 vote changes to House Bill 1043 that were focused on how to allocate nearly half of the $3.5 billion provided to North Carolina in the federal CARES Act. The funding is required to be used by Dec. 31.
After each chamber approved their amended bill, they were sent to Gov. Roy Cooper. Most elements of the relief package would become effective when signed into law by Cooper.
“I applaud the General Assembly for working quickly to pass legislation to fight COVID-19 in North Carolina," Cooper said in a statement.
"These bills were developed collaboratively, and although it’s just a first step, they are the product of a consensus approach that I hope can continue.
"I will be reviewing them closely and look forward to taking action on them soon," Cooper said.
House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, praised the bipartisan efforts in both chambers in accelerating the legislative process and approving the relief packages.
Moore said the packages "will save lives, it will save businesses and help the state move forward through this pandemic."
House Minority Leader Darren Jackson, D-Wake, said "House Democrats support today’s bills to help North Carolina battle the COVID-19 disease and help our workers and small businesses with the damage caused by the disease."
"There is much more work to do, particularly with protecting front-line workers, strengthening the unemployment safety net, broadband investment, and expanding health care coverage and lowering health care costs for all North Carolinians.”
Both chambers plan to take a two-week break until May 18. The House COVID-19 working groups will meet as needed during the break.
Small-business loans
Legislators chose to go with the Senate's $125 million funding commitment to a program offering low-interest loans to small businesses in North Carolina. The House had proposed committing up to $75 million, up from an initial $25 million.
House and Senate legislators acknowledged the larger funding commitment won't be enough to meet all requests.
Golden Leaf said that, as of Tuesday, the program has received 4,146 applications requesting a combined $170.78 million.
The package has the requirement that the Golden Leaf Foundation provide $15 in matching funds for every $125 the state contributes. Golden Leaf already has been the conduit for $15 million in small-business loans for a total fund of $90 million in the House bill.
Golden Leaf would distribute the state-funded emergency loans, which would be up to $50,000 and require no payments for up to six months with a loan term of up to 66 months. Businesses must have fewer than 100 employees and be based in North Carolina.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said he supported the initiative, in part because “it can act quickly to get funding to small business owners” as the federal Paycheck Protection Program has dried up for now.
Unemployment changes
The relief package codifies Cooper's Executive Order 118, issued March 17, that he said would “take down some barriers to unemployment benefits.”
Among the key elements of the order: waiving the one-week waiting period to receive benefits; allowing applicants to file for benefits if they are subject to reduced hours as well as a lay off; removing the requirement that recipients have to look for work during the benefits period.
However, the House turned down the Senate proposal to raise the weekly state unemployment benefit from $350 to $400.
Sen. Wiley Nickel, D-Wake, said he was disappointed that the House chose to "strip all provisions dealing with increased benefits for unemployment insurance."
"Instead of making it easier for North Carolinians to access their unemployment insurance or increasing our worst-in-the-nation benefits, the House chose to abandon close to 1 million jobless workers who have filed for unemployment insurance."
"With average total benefits of $2,299 the average North Carolinian will receive $3,025 less than the federal average of $5,324," Nickel said.
The package allows UI beneficiaries to satisfy one of their three required weekly job searches by attending an unemployment event at a qualified local career center. That change would become effective July 1.
Employers will not be charged additional state UI benefit taxes for employees who lose their jobs related to COVID-19. Employers pay a UI payroll tax based on their number of workers, with the rate rising with the level of job cuts.
County relief funding
The packages provide $150 million to the 97 counties ineligible to receive direct funding from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Counties are required to have at least 500,000 in population for direct funding, which is Mecklenburg, Wake and Guilford.
The 97 counties will receive at least $250,000, with the rest of the funds distributed based on a per capita basis based on 2019 Census data.
County board of commissioners can allocate funds to municipalities, but only if "the transfer qualifies as a necessary expenditure incurred due to the public health emergency."
Sen. Harry Brown, R-Onslow, said Thursday that although the CARES Act does not allow currently the use of the state allocation to replace lost local and state tax revenues, it is possible that federal guidelines could be amended for that use.
“In fact, we think that’s likely to happen,” Brown said. “When it does, the CARES Act funding will become the most flexible resource we have to avoid cutting critical government services or laying off teachers.
“But if we spend all or most of the CARES Act money now, we won’t have enough left to help fill the multi-billion dollar budget shortfall we expect next fiscal year.”
Motor vehicle renewals
The compromise package in SB704 provides a slightly lower reprieve — from six to five months — for North Carolina drivers to renew their driver’s licenses, vehicle inspections and registrations, and other credentialed permits.
The chambers agreed to the Senate's language that would make the reprieve retroactive to March 1. Renewal extensions go to anyone whose license, registration or other credential expires before Aug. 1.
Both bills “shall waive any fines, fees and penalties associated with failing to renew an extended credential, and would extend like due date for motor vehicles taxes for extended registrations."
There has been public concern about getting those credentials renewed while respecting social-distancing guidelines. People typically encounter long lines when trying to renew a driver’s license at a N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles office or pay for registration renewal and vehicle property taxes.
The DMV, in response to COVID-19 social-guidelines, has temporarily closed 61 smaller offices. The remaining 57 offices are assisting customers by appointment only.
All driver road tests, except for commercial driver’s licenses, have been suspended. Drivers and vehicle owners can continue to pay for those credentials as they come due.
Tax filing reprieve
The relief package compromise allows the N.C. Revenue Department to adopt the same federal tax-filing deadline extension.
On March 21, the U.S. Treasury Department and IRS announced that the federal individual and corporate income-tax filing due date for 2019 was being extended from April 15 to July 15.
The two bills permit the department to adopt the same three-month extension for state individual, corporate and franchise tax filings. The bill also would waive the accrual of interest from April 15 through July 15.
Schorr Johnson, the department’s director of public affairs, said it “will not charge penalties for those filing and paying their taxes after April 15, as long as they file and pay their tax before the updated July 15 deadline.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.