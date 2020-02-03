SUGAR MOUNTAIN — A Florida man was killed last week in a sledding accident at a North Carolina ski resort.
The Charlotte Observer reports that John Joseph Nevins IV, 53, of Titusville, Florida, died Friday at Sugar Mountain Resort. The cause of death was blunt force trauma, said Sugar Mountain Police Chief David Henson.
Kimberley Jochl, the resort's marketing director, said the incident happened about an hour after the ski slopes closed Friday night. She said sledding is prohibited on the resort's slopes.
Jochl said Nevins went down Sugar Mountain's Big Birch and Lower Flying Mile slopes at high speed while riding a plastic disk. He was found unconscious next to a snowmaking machine. Jochl said the resort could not confirm whether he struck the machine.
