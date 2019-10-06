Annie Lynn Horchak

RALEIGH — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered Caswell County woman.

Annie Lynn Horchak, 65, was last seen at 2545 N.C. 86 North in Yanceyville, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. She is 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and was wearing a brown shirt and black yoga pants. Sje has red/brown medium-length hair and blue eyes.

Horchak is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive disorder.

Anyone with information about Horchak should call the Caswell County Sheriff at 336-694-9311.

