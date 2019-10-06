Updated 3:08 p.m.
RALEIGH — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing endangered Caswell County woman.
Annie Lynn Horchak, 65, was reported missing early Sunday from Yanceyville, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.
The news release did not have additional details.
Posted 7:36 a.m.
RALEIGH — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered Caswell County woman.
Annie Lynn Horchak, 65, was last seen at 2545 N.C. 86 North in Yanceyville, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. She is 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and was wearing a brown shirt and black yoga pants. Sje has red/brown medium-length hair and blue eyes.
Horchak is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive disorder.
Anyone with information about Horchak should call the Caswell County Sheriff at 336-694-9311.
