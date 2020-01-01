CHARLOTTE — After the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl at Concord Mills mall on Saturday, Charlotte-area residents are debating whether malls should require teens to have adult supervision.
"Why would teenagers with no money walk around a mall, this is the reason many malls require patrons to be 18 without an adult with them. Keep the mall about shopping and we wont see gang activity from kids," one person said on the Charlotte Observer's Facebook page.
"We can't even go to the mall without teens fighting in the malls (causing curfews) or shooting each other," another said.
"Parents shouldn't leave their underage children at the mall and stuff like this wouldn't happen," another said.
Not everyone feels that way.
"How are kids ever going to learn to be adults if you hover over them constantly? I went to the mall all the time as a teenager. That's not the problem here. This kind of violence can take place anywhere at any time," one woman posted.
Avenanna Propst was shot and killed Saturday night at the Concord Mills mall parking lot. Two other teens who were shot have non-life threatening injuries, police said.
On Wednesday morning, police arrested 18-year-old Dontae Laquayvious Milton-Black, no address listed, in the shooting. He was charged with one count each of first-degree murder and felony riot and is being held without bail at the Cabarrus County jail.
Concord Mills issued a statement saying it was deeply saddened by the shooting, but would not respond to Observer questions about whether it's considering a curfew or other changes to security.
Concord Mills mall, off Exit 49 in Concord, opened in 1999. It's the largest outlet mall in North Carolina with more than 200 stores, a 24-screen AMC/IMAX movie theater and a Sea-Life Aquarium.
Other incidents
In March, a man was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries 15 minutes into the "Us" movie showing at AMC Concord Mills 24. An 18-year-old was charged in the shooting, which was the result of an argument over seating in the theater, police said.
In September 2017, the mall was evacuated after a melee erupted among what police said was a large group of juveniles and young adults. Among those charged was a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old.
Sanida Sabanija then started a petition demanding a curfew for teens at Concord Mills mall. As of Tuesday, there were almost 10,000 signatures.
Last summer, shoppers again questioned why the mall doesn't have a curfew after some stores went into lockdown as dozens of young people stampeded through the mall in July, according to WSOC-Channel 9 in Charlotte.
In January 2018, a large fight broke out near the mall's food court, according to WCNC-Channel 36 in Charlotte. An adult was arrested on suspicion of spitting on an officer and on having outstanding warrants. Six others, including four teenagers, were cited.
Curfews enforced
Several Charlotte area malls have curfews for minors on Friday and Saturday evenings.
WSOC has reported SouthPark has a curfew. However, SouthPark mall security and management declined Tuesday to comment, referring questions to SouthPark's public relations firm, which also declined to comment or provide information. SouthPark and Concord Mills are both owned by Simon Property Group.
In 2009, Northlake Mall implemented a curfew, requiring adult supervision for anyone younger than age 18 on Fridays and Saturdays after 5 p.m.
"We got to a point where we felt uncomfortable with our ability to provide a safe environment," Northlake Mall manager Phil Morosco in 2010 told National Real Estate Investor. "We'd have as many as 2,000 unescorted young people (here at one time). Even the tenants were concerned with all these kids in the center."
Eastridge Mall in Gastonia requires shoppers younger than 18 to shop with a parent or legal guardian after 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The policy was effective March 31, 2017.
Rock Hill Galleria implemented its adult supervision policy in June 2011. Anyone younger than 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian on Friday and Saturday after 5 p.m.
Birkdale Village in Huntersville, a mix of retail, office and residential units, implemented a curfew in July 2017. Children ages 13 to 15 must be accompanied by a guardian from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Parents could be fined $50 or face jail time.
Carolina Place in Pineville and Monroe Crossing do not have curfews.
Some businesses at malls have their own curfews. Dave and Buster's, where Concord Mills mall officials said a fight started Saturday before the shootings, requires guests younger than 18 without a guardian age 25 or older to leave by 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, according to the website.
A person who answered the phone at Concord's Dave and Buster's Monday referred questions to its corporate office in Dallas, Texas. Efforts to obtain comments were unsuccessful by late Tuesday.
Do curfews work?
Overall, there is no consensus on whether curfews help security issues for patrons and tenants at malls.
The International Council of Shopping Centers reports more than 100 shopping malls in the U.S. having some policy limiting access by minors.
Northlake Mall Marketing Director Scott Anderson said Tuesday that mall's policy has "generated positive feedback from our shoppers."
Lance Sturges, Eastridge Mall general manager, said several months of work went into the policy there — meeting with police and the district attorney's office, adding security and providing more ongoing training. As a father of three sons, Sturges said it was important to find a way to accommodate customers of all ages.
"It wasn't we were mad at the kids or thought they were being bad. We were trying to create an environment within the mall that would be family-friendly," he said.
Sturges said before the curfew, parents would drop kids off and there were fights and other problems.
"We're delighted with the results," he said. "Customers say they appreciate it. Today we don't think about that."
Still, he said, Eastridge and other malls can't anticipate everything and there are a lot of factors to consider before enacting a curfew, including tenant revenue. The National Retail Federation says Generation Z — born after the mid-1990s — are important to retailers because they have access to $44 billion in buying power.
"It's not right or wrong," Sturges said. "Most of the time young folks aren't a problem and represent a big part of revenue and sales."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.