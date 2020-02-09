GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Officials in North Carolina say an inmate at the Guilford County jail in High Point has died after being found unresponsive in his cell.
Sheriff Danny Rogers said in a news release that Herbert Junior Wilson, 58, of High Point, apparently hanged himself in his cell Friday. He said Wilson died at Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center Saturday.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports that Wilson was arrested by High Point police shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday and charged with attempted first-degree arson and domestic trespass.
He was brought before a magistrate for his initial appearance, then committed to the custody of the sheriff's office on a domestic hold with no bond.
Rogers said in the release that detention staff booked and evaluated Mr. Wilson in accordance with required procedures, gave him breakfast and placed him in a cell by himself at approximately 5:30 a.m..
Shortly before 7 a.m., detention officers observed that Wilson had attempted suicide by hanging, the release states.
Wilson was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he remained on life support before being pronounced dead at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday.
The incident is under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.