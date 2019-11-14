A McMichael High School junior who had been battling cancer since 2015 has died.
Bailey Smith, of Madison, "had been courageously battling cancer for a long while and she fought an amazing fight," Karen Hyler, Rockingham County Schools spokeswoman said in an email announcing her death.
"She was such a very sweet and kind young girl who brought inspiration to many with her faith," Hyler said.
Bailey’s aggressive cancer stemmed from an original diagnosis of an 8-inch tumor in her kidney in 2015. The Wilm’s tumor, a rare form of childhood cancer that typically affects youngsters between ages 3 and 4, struck Bailey as a young teen.
In December 2018, Bailey's mom said her daughter used NASCAR to help cope with her daily battle with the disease.
“Right now, she’s stuck on Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty documentaries,” Linda Martin, said at the time.
More details to come.
