Federal investigations into stock sales made in February by U.S. Richard Burr appear to now include the seizure of his cellphone Wednesday night, according to media reports.
The Los Angeles Times first reported, citing an anonymous law-enforcement source, that Federal Bureau of Investigation agents came to Burr's home in the Washington area with a search warrant for the cellphone.
The newspaper's report was widely circulated by other media outlets and on social media.
Burr spokeswoman Catilin Carroll declined to comment Wednesday night to the Winston-Salem Journal on the L.A. Times report.
Burr already has been facing bipartisan calls for his resignation as chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee.
CNN first reported March 30 that Burr is facing potential U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission probes into stock sales made a week before the stock market began its sharp coronavirus-related decline Feb. 20.
U.S. Senate financial-disclosure documents show Burr, a Republican from Winston-Salem, and his wife, Brooke, sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million of their stock holdings in 33 separate transactions on Feb. 13. The publication Roll Call listed his net worth at $1.7 million as of 2018.
CNN reported the two federal agencies contacted the FBI as part of their initial steps.
On March 20, Burr requested the U.S. Senate Ethics committee investigate the couple’s stock transactions.
Burr has hired attorney Alice Fisher of Latham & Watkins to represent him in the potential investigations.
Fisher released a statement March 30 in response to the CNN report: “The law is clear that any American — including a senator — may participate in the stock market based on public information, as Senator Burr did,” Fisher said.
On March 20, Burr released a statement saying “I relied solely on public news reports to guide my decision regarding the sale of stocks on Feb. 13. Specifically, I closely followed CNBC’s daily health and science reporting out of its Asia bureaus at the time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.