A North Carolina teacher is accused of threatening Vice President Mike Pence, prompting a Secret Service investigation, police say.
The woman allegedly told her class at Cuthbertson High School in Union County that Pence should be “shot in the head,” WJZY reported over the weekend.
Union County Public Schools officials say they are taking the allegations “very seriously” and put the teacher on administrative leave, according to a statement provided to WBTV and other news outlets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.