CRESWELL — An official in North Carolina says searchers have located the body of a man who was trapped in a grain bin.
News sources report Washington County Manager Curtis Potter says a second call from Lake Phelps Grain Inc. in Creswell on Monday was for a rescue after a previous call indicated there had been a gas leak.
Potter said four teams of three took turns emptying the bin, which was filled with corn. He said the man's body was located around 3:45 p.m., more than six hours after he had been reported missing. His identity hadn't been released Monday afternoon, but multiple reports indicated the man worked at Lake Phelps Grain.
According to a post on the company's Facebook page, it only takes about five seconds to become trapped in a grain bin.
Creswell is 148 miles east of Raleigh.