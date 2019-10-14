flintrock farm sign
Google Map

Two horses are still missing after 13 escaped from a farm on U.S. 158 between Summerfield and Reidsville in Rockingham County.

According to WFMY-Channel 2, Bo and Riley escaped Flintrock Farm after a gate was accidentally left open. They are believed to have ran along Troublesome Creek in the woods after escaping. The other 11 horses returned home safely.

Both are adult male horses. One is tan-brown color with a blonde mane and tail. The other horse is black-colored with a white stripe on its nose with a white lower right leg, according to the report.

Search crews are using  tracking dogs, heat-seeking drones, and walking on foot to try and find them. The North Carolina Animal Response Team, a nonprofit organization, shared video of a drone used in the search on Sunday:

Read more here

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments