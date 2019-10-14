Two horses are still missing after 13 escaped from a farm on U.S. 158 between Summerfield and Reidsville in Rockingham County.
According to WFMY-Channel 2, Bo and Riley escaped Flintrock Farm after a gate was accidentally left open. They are believed to have ran along Troublesome Creek in the woods after escaping. The other 11 horses returned home safely.
Both are adult male horses. One is tan-brown color with a blonde mane and tail. The other horse is black-colored with a white stripe on its nose with a white lower right leg, according to the report.
Search crews are using tracking dogs, heat-seeking drones, and walking on foot to try and find them. The North Carolina Animal Response Team, a nonprofit organization, shared video of a drone used in the search on Sunday:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.