The world is getting its first look at the “miracle” calf born to a cow washed miles out to sea by Hurricane Dorian, and it turns out the baby is a true Outer Banks oddity.
It’s fluffy white like a rabbit — and has different colored eyes.
“It has one brown and one blue,” according Ranch Solutions, the group hired to capture the pregnant mama cow after she swam ashore at Cape Lookout National Seashore.
The two different color eyes is a rare condition that — coincidentally or mysteriously — is shared by some of the wild horses on Ocracoke Island, according to Cape Hatteras National Seashore. Those feral herds have roamed on the state’s barrier islands for five centuries and are believed to have been left by early colonists.
Ranch Solutions posted a photo Monday of the calf on Facebook, giving social media its first look at an animal some have taken to calling a “sea calf.”
Its mother was pregnant when she and two other feral cows were famously swept off Cedar Island during Hurricane Dorian in September. The trio swam four miles to Cape Lookout National Seashore, the National Park Service reported.
News of the amazing “swimming bovines” was covered by news outlets around the world, and viewed as an example of the resilience of animals during catastrophic weather.
They miraculously survived a tidal wave of storm surge that drowned 28 wild horses on Cedar Island, McClatchy News reported in September.
A feral herd of cows has long roamed Cedar Island, and most have a unique bleached blond appearance, which can be mistaken for albino when they are young, Cedar Island resident Woody Hancock told McClatchy News.
He says it has been hard to get close to the mother and calf for a photo, because they run at the sight of humans — something he says may be the result of their capture at Cape Lookout.
“Unlike the wild horses on Shackleford Banks at the southern end of the park, the wild cattle that lived on Cedar Island were not used to seeing humans or having them approach them,” the National Park Service said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.