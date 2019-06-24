A controversial bill would require Surry County school board members to run as Democrats, Republicans, unaffiliated or members of some other party. And the measure is headed to the state House floor despite increasingly vocal opposition.
Currently, school boards in Surry County are nonpartisan.
The Senate Rules and Operations committee voted 10-10 on Senate Bill 674 Monday, meaning the bill wouldn't move forward. However, it gained recommendation after committee chairman Sen. David Lewis, R-Harnett, broke the tie.
Surry has three school systems — Elkin City, Mount Airy City and Surry County. The bill is opposed by all three boards.
The bill would go into effect with the 2020 election. It was filed as a local bill, meaning it cannot be vetoed by the governor.
Under the bill, board members would serve four-year terms and be required to state a party when filing. Party affiliations would appear on the ballot. Vacancies would be filled from nominees made by the departing member’s party.
SB674 was introduced as a local bill May 21 by Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and Sen. Deanna Ballard, R-Wilkes, who represents Surry and four other Northwest North Carolina counties. The two House members that represent Surry — Reps. Kyle Hall, R-Stokes, and Sarah Stevens, R-Surry, also support the bill.
“This bill will increase voter participation in school board elections, and I believe that party affiliation gives voters a sense of a candidate’s philosophy,” Berger said in a statement. The Surry commissioners expressed similar sentiment before their 3-1 vote on April 1.
“That’s especially true of an issue like education, where there’s a fairly stark divide between Republicans and Democrats,” said Berger, whose district includes part of Surry County.
When questioned by committee members about the school boards' opposition to SB674, Stevens acknowledged a major impetus for the bill is that Berger favors all school boards in the counties he represents have partisan elections.
Mamie Sutphin, a Surry County Schools board member, told the committee Monday that a more transparent way of determining whether county residents want partisan elections is to hold a referendum.
Sutphin said the decision about partisanship should not be made "by those who don't have children in the system and don't have involvement in the community."
Ben Cooke, vice chairman of Mount Airy City school board, said determining whether to make the three boards partisan "should not be decided by a few citizens."
The legislation is opposed by Elkin Mayor Sam Bishop, who said he told Surry commission chairman Van Tucker “that four elected governing bodies, three school boards and the town of Elkin Board of Commissioners were unanimously opposed to partisan elections.”