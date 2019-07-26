Two State Bureau of Investigation Bomb Squad agents are in a hospital after they were injured in an early Friday morning explosion.
Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Luper and Special Agent Brian Joy were in Sampson County on Thursday night assisting the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, an SBI news release stated.
During a search that went into early Friday morning, they found some bomb-making materials. As they were conducting a render-safe mission on those materials, an explosion occurred injuring both agents.
Joy was airlifted to the N.C. Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill for treatment. He is in critical condition.
Luper was later transported to the burn center for treatment as well. He is in stable condition.