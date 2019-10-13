AP
Same-sex couples reflect 5 years after marriage decision
- Lynn Hey
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Associated Press
- North Carolina
- Marriage Equality 101114
- General News
- Gays And Lesbians
- National Courts
- Courts
- Judiciary
- Government And Politics
- National Governments
- Same Sex Marriage
- Marriage
- Family Issues
- Social Affairs
- Gay Rights
- Human Rights And Civil Liberties
- Social Issues
- Couples
- Relationships
- Lifestyle
- Relationship Anniversaries
- Occasions
Locations
As featured on
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Frank Brooks and Brad Newton have lost three parents between them an…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
MOST POPULAR
-
Abducted Greensboro girl found alive, reunited with family day after being snatched from playground, police say
-
Urgent-care facility for mental health — the first in the state — breaks ground in Greensboro
-
A Florida inmate's secretly recorded film shows the gruesome reality of life in prison
-
Quick actions help Greensboro family prevent tragedy at college football game
-
2 charged after SUV runs into group of people early Saturday in Greensboro, killing 1 and injuring 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.