Salem Academy and College announced Thursday that its president, Sandra J. Doran, is leaving at the end of the academic year to become the president of Bay Path University in Longmeadow, Mass.
In a video message to Salem’s students, faculty, staff, alumnae and donors, Doran said, “I am making this move with mixed emotions. Salem is a splendid institution, founded before our country was a country and enriched by the talents, accomplishments and loyalty of its alumnae. The city of Winston-Salem and leaders around the state have been incredibly supportive of our mission.”
She also said she and her husband, Steve, have made many friends in the area.
“At the same time, I am happy to have a new professional challenge at another women’s college,” Doran said.
In addition, Doran said that Salem’s strategic planning process is nearing completion and will soon be ready for implementation.
“That means, too, that we are ready for new leadership,” Doran said. “Because my charge was always to be a transitional leader, I decided the time was right for me to open the way for a new, longer-term president of Salem.”
She said that early applications for the incoming fall class are up about 40 percent compared with the 2019-2020 year.
"That's where my enthusiasm comes for the strengthening of the institution," Doran said.
She said the increased applications also relate to Salem's programs, its Center for Women in Entrepreneurship and Business, its student-centered focus and its improved financial condition.
Looking to the future
Doran was named interim president of Salem in April 2018 and started her duties the following May after a nationwide search to replace Lorraine Sterritt, who resigned as president in late January 2018.
When Doran joined Salem, she was charged by Salem’s Board of Trustees to achieve financial sustainability as well as position Salem for growth, said Dara Folan, chairman of Salem’s board of trustees.
Doran is leaving at a time when the college’s financial outlook has improved.
In December, Salem announced that it had been taken off probation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
Salem said that the commission, which accredits colleges and universities in 11 Southern states, found it fully compliant on all requirements.
Salem had been on probation — but remained accredited — since June 2018. At the time, the commission told Salem that it was out of compliance with four of its financial standards.
In September, Doran was voted in as the 21st president of Salem Academy and College by Salem’s board of trustees.
“It has been such a joy to serve Salem, to serve our students, our alum, faculty, staff, our business and philanthropic communities,” Doran said. “The exciting news is we were very successful with our accreditor and our probation was lifted six months earlier than we had originally thought.”
She said that Salem officials want to be intentional in terms of Salem’s strategic plan and leadership as they look to the next five years.
“As we were looking at our strategic plan, our financial sustainability was one of our three pillars,” she said. “We really felt that it was the right time both for the university, the academy and college to move forward and establish a long-term president, and it was the right time for me to come back to Massachusetts where my family resides.”
Praise and support
Doran credited the support of the Winston-Salem community, including Salem’s alums as well as philanthropic and business partners, for making Salem’s initial transformation possible.
“As I look over the past two years and I look ahead to the next decade — and we are starting a new decade — it’s so important that that support continues,” she said. “We value our partners so much and we look forward to continuing those relationships.”
Folan said that Doran has helped the institution by leading its successful “Step Up for Salem” campaign, which exceeded its $10 million goal, and that she led the efforts to have Salem’s financial probation lifted earlier than expected by Salem officials.
“Under Sandy’s leadership, Salem has strengthened its position as a vibrant part of the educational ecosystem,” Folan said. “The board of trustees and the Salem community are deeply grateful for Sandy’s intellect, passion, tireless service and charismatic leadership. Her greatest legacy is that she is leaving Salem well positioned for its next exciting chapter. Now we have the unique opportunity to find the right person to make our strategic plans a reality.”
A national search will soon start for Doran’s successor with the hope of having that person in place by the end of the year.
“The institution will seek candidates who embrace Salem’s history and are enthusiastic about its future strategic direction,” Folan said.
