Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera will become the head coach for the Washington Redskins, reports NFL.com.
Rivera, who was fired this month after 8 1/2 seasons with the Panthers, has a five-year deal with the Redskins, the network reports.
This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.
2011
2011
2011
2011
2011
2012
2013
2014
2014
2015
2016
2016
2016
2016
2016
2016
2016
2016
2016
2017
2019
2019
2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.