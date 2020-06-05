Health care workers work in drive-thru COVID-19 testing on UNCG's campus in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Guilford County began drive-thru "prioritized COVID-19 community testing" this week at UNCG. Testing takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and patients must undergo pre-screening by phone at 336-641-7527 beforehand. They must have symptoms of the virus and be in a high risk group, according to a county news release. The effort is a joint project of the county health department, UNCG and Cone Health.