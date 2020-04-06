About 250,000 North Carolinians could be infected by the COVID-19 virus if state stay-at-home restrictions are extended from April 29 to June 1, according to public-health researchers from Duke University and UNC Chapel Hill.
As dire as that sounds considering the case count was 2,870 as of Monday morning, that's the positive outlook from the researchers' outlook based on modeling conducted over the weekend.
Researchers cautioned that if the stay-at-home restrictions are lifted April 29 that the infection rate could surge to 750,000. The estimates include confirmed and unconfirmed infections.
Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order requiring stay-at-home restrictions expires April 29.
It is likely he will extend the restrictions through at least mid-May given that public schools are not being allowed to reopen until at least that date.
“Modeling is one tool that helps us prepare for this fight and it shows we will save lives if we stay home and keep our social distance right now," Cooper said.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, cautioned the modeling is just one tool for determining how COVID-19 works and how to fight it.
“All of this makes modeling challenging," Cohen said. "We know it will continue to evolve and improve.
"While it is not a crystal ball, modeling can give us some insight to guide us in decision making."
The current forecasts are based on a composite of three models conducted by the researchers in collaboration with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C., NoviSci and RTI International.
The models are similar to those used in hurricane probability forecasting.
"These findings suggest that social distancing may flatten the curve, thereby spreading COVID-19 incidence over a longer period of time, allowing the healthcare system to better absorb the influx of patients," according to the report.
The primary purpose of the report was measuring the capacity of hospitals in the state to handle a major surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, which is expected given what their modeling of the infection rate determined.
"Though most people with COVID-19 may manage their symptoms at home reports from other jurisdictions indicate that when infection spreads quickly through a population, the demand can exceed the health system's supply of hospital beds and related staff," the researchers said.
The modeling determined that lifting all social-distancing restrictions shortly after April 29 "may lead to a greater than 50% probability that hospital acute care and intensive care unit bed capacity will be outstripped."
In that scenario, modeling indicated that hospitals could begin to acutely experience the surge in COVID-19 related hospitalization by Memorial Day.
However, with social distancing remaining in place until at least June 1, the probability of outstripping bed capacity shrinks to about 25%.
As of 2018, there were 2,780 total hospital beds in the Winston-Salem area, with about 71% of them occupied at any given time, according to the American Hospital Association. The Greensboro area had 1,220 hospital beds, with about 70% of them considered occupied.
"Put simply, our analysis suggests that in the absence of sufficient social distancing, we cannot 'surge' our hospital capacity to the extend we may need," the researchers said.
Also on Monday, researchers at the University of Washington scaled back their forecast of the total of North Carolinians who may die from coronavirus-related illnesses.
The estimate dropped from about 2,400 about 10 days ago to 500 now.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday morning that there were 33 COVID-19 related deaths in the state, including 11 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
The Duke and UNC Chapel Hill researchers did not forecast how many deaths the state may have.
The coronavirus outbreak in North Carolina will likely peak early next week with far fewer deaths than originally feared, according to researchers at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
The Washington researchers project the peak in cases and deaths could come as soon as mid-April, with highest daily level of deaths being 30 on April 15.
Those researchers say the number of daily reported deaths in North Carolina could decline close to zero by mid-to-late May.
