Gov. Roy Cooper has said he plans to gradually re-open the state’s economy over three phases.
Local business leaders will be watching carefully to see what Cooper says on Wednesday, when he announces the plan.
“I think everybody is watching and wanting to make sure they meet the safety measures,” said Jason Thiel, the president of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership. “Everybody is eager to find out what the governor is going to say and what this means for them.”
In Phase 1, which could begin Friday:
- People would be allowed to go out to some business not currently defined as essential, such as clothing stores, sporting goods stores, book shops, houseware stores and other retailers.
- Stores that are open would have to practice social distancing, enhanced hygiene and cleaning, employee screening and other measures.
- Gatherings would still be limited to no more than 10 people.
- Parks would reopen subject to the gathering limitation.
- Face coverings would still be encouraged in public spaces when 6 feet of distancing isn’t possible.
- Employers would be encouraged to continue teleworking policies.
- Rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and similar settings would continue.
- Local emergency orders with more restrictive measures may remain in place.
Phase 2 would begin at least two or three weeks after Phase 1.
- Stay-at-home orders would be lifted, but vulnerable people would be encouraged to continue staying at home.
- A limited reopening would be allowed for restaurants, bars, fitness centers, personal care services, and other businesses that can follow safety protocols, including potentially a reduced capacity.
- Gatherings at reduced capacity would be allowed at houses of worship and entertainment venues.
- An increase would be allowed in the number of people allowed at gatherings.
- Public playgrounds could open.
- Rigorous restrictions on nursing homes would continue.
Phase 3 would begin at least four to six week after Phase 2.
- Vulnerable populations could get out more, with encouragement to continue practicing physical distancing and minimizing exposure to settings where distancing isn’t possible.
- More people would be allowed in restaurants, bars, other businesses, houses of worships, and entertainment venues.
- Even larger gatherings would be allowed.
- Rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and similar settings would continue.
