CHARLOTTE — Charlotte, which lost most of the Republican National Convention last week, could get part of the Democratic convention, CNN reported Thursday.
CNN said Charlotte is among a handful of cities being considered for "smaller gatherings" associated with the convention.
Like Charlotte, the other cities it named — Detroit, Philadelphia and Phoenix — are all in battleground states. CNN reported that the events "could be livestreamed online or directly into the main event in Milwaukee or both."
The Observer could not independently confirm the report.
Democrats are planning a partially virtual convention in Milwaukee in mid-August, the week before the Republican convention is scheduled to start.
The GOP convention will start in Charlotte on Aug. 24 with just over 300 delegates before moving to Jacksonville, where most of the delegates will assemble for three days of speeches and pageantry. Delegates will hold some business meetings in Charlotte the weekend before.
If Democrats do move part of their convention to North Carolina, Charlotte would become the first city with parts of both conventions. Some cities have hosted both full conventions.
