RALEIGH — Protesters gathered in downtown Raleigh for a fifth week Tuesday, calling for Gov. Roy Cooper to immediately reopen North Carolina and cancel restrictions on business.
The Reopen NC group had drawn more than a thousand in earlier protests but saw its numbers dwindle last week and again Tuesday, with about 200 people each week.
"We don't have the numbers we thought we were going to have," said organizer Adam Smith, "but God bless every one of you. Every one of you is worth 50 men."
After he spoke, another protester suggested a campaign to personally thank every person not wearing a face mask. Near him, a counterprotester stood dressed as the grim reaper holding a scythe.
A plane banner with a message
Counterprotesters took their message to the sky Tuesday, with a small plane circling downtown with a banner that read, "Fewer graves if we reopen in waves."
About 11:30 a.m., the protesters began marching to the Governor's Mansion as the song "Eye of the Tiger" blared. It was the theme song to the movie "Rocky III." Smith referred to the "Rocky" movies as favorites because they feature an underdog who battles a giant and refuses to give in.
Ashley Smith, the Reopen NC leader, led protesters in chants of "USA!" and "Cooper's got to go!" outside the mansion.
Police in face masks stood on the sidewalk, which was barricaded.
"If the new normal looks like Communist China, then I can speak for everyone here when I say we are not in this together," said Ashley Smith, who is Adam Smith's wife.
One person Tuesday wore a Batman suit holding a sign that read, "Guns Killed My Parents," a reference to recent armed demonstrations downtown. Some of the protesters argued with the person in the costume.
Smith announced last week that the group would reposition itself as a nonprofit and launch a legal fight against Cooper's administration.
But Smith said in a Facebook message that the group had hit "roadblock after roadblock" and would drop the idea.
Tuesday's rally came a few days after Cooper relaxed restrictions for Phase One of the reopening plan, allowing more businesses to open. Smith called the move inadequate.
"Still means no gyms no movie theaters, no hair salons, no massage therapists, no bars, no restaurants for indoor seating," Smith said in her message to the Reopen Facebook group. "It's really not that much better than where we were yesterday."
