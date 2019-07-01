CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — State records show that nearly three dozen people have been injured in scooter crashes in two North Carolina cities since early 2018.
Citing numbers from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, The Charlotte Observer reports 16 people were hurt in Charlotte and 19 were injured in Raleigh dating back to January 2018.
Records also show 34 crashes resulted in "evident" injuries, including 15 in Charlotte and 17 in Raleigh. Winston-Salem and Greensboro both had one crash with evident injuries.
Also, Charlotte had 18 crashes and Raleigh five in which reports said injuries were possible. The two cities combined for 17 crashes involving only property damage.
No deaths have been reported among the 82 crashes reported in the four cities, where officials have tried to develop rules for the scooters.
