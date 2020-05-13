RALEIGH — Senate leader Phil Berger of Eden is pushing for counties to be able to allow barbershops and salons to reopen.
In a press release Wednesday, Berger said 25 other states, including nearly every state in the Southeast, have allowed these businesses to operate, with three more states allowing reopenings in the coming days.
N.C. Secretary of Health Mandy Cohen said at a news conference Wednesday that the plan is to move through activities in “a measured way,” starting with lower risks first.
Working on hair puts people at higher risk because customers are sitting and the activity involves close contact, she said.
“We still see a lot of virus here,” Cohen said. “We don’t want to see a surge of cases.”
Ever since last week, when Gov. Roy Cooper set into motion the first part of a three-phase plan to reopen the state, just about every day has brought forth a new opponent demanding things happen sooner, faster. And now some say they plan to outright disobey Cooper’s order.
On Wednesday, Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said neither he nor his deputies will prevent churches and churchgoers from assembling indoors during the coronavirus pandemic.
“As long as I’m sheriff, my deputies nor I will forgo that oath and interfere or prevent churchgoers to peaceably assemble and exercise their constitutional right to freely worship,” Bizzell said in a news release. “Before I would do that, I would lay down my badge and go home!”
Also Wednesday, elected officials from Beaufort, Carteret, Wayne and five other counties in eastern North Carolina told Cooper they want to set their own reopening schedule.
State Sen. Jim Perry, a Republican from Kinston who represents two of the eight counties, said the state no longer needs a uniform approach to containing the coronavirus.
“It’s a complicated issue, but typically these would be local decisions,” he said.
Republican legislators and Council of State members have been critical of Cooper’s plans to allow business activities to reboot, saying they are unclear and too slow.
“It’s time to follow the lead of the majority of states in our region and the country,” Berger said in a news release. “Hair salon owners and employees can’t work and many of them still can’t get unemployment assistance from the Cooper Administration. Gov. Cooper needs to provide counties with the flexibility to reopen hair salons and barber shops if they choose.”
Counties should allow salons and barbershops to reopen if they see customers by appointment, require employees and customers to wear masks, and take other safety measures, the news release said.
“We are less than two weeks away from thinking about a move to Phase Two where we contemplate opening barbershops and salons,” Cohen said.
Maggie Lewis, owner of The Lather Lounge Hair Studio in Durham, said she is eager to work and questioned why ABC stores were allowed to stay open and shoppers are able to crowd into retail store checkout lines.
Lewis said she does not want to rush into a situation that is unsafe — she’s preparing to see clients again using masks and gloves — but she is also running low on money.
“I just feel like they put the cosmetologists on the back burner,” she said.
Lewis, who opened the salon 11 years ago, said she has been denied unemployment payments and said her application for a small business grant is still pending. She has been selling beauty products to make up for some of her lost income.
“It’s a time to test our faith,” she said. “I know God is going to get us out of it. I’m just ready to work.”
Marcia Martin, who with her husband Matthew owns The Grumpy Barbers in Apex, said they were eager to reopen and anxious to hear what safety measures the state will require.
“We have already started looking at what we might need to do based on what other states are doing,” she said.
