ASHEBORO — An investigation into a deputy-involved fatal shooting in Randolph County in June has concluded that the shooting was justified.
In a report released Friday, Randolph County District Attorney Andrew Gregson said that the victim, 54-year-old Scott Hedgecock, posed an "imminent threat of death or serious bodily injuries" to the two deputies that were involved.
Around 12:15 p.m. on June 5, Randolph County 911 received a call reporting a suicidal person at an address in Trinity. The caller said the subject had produced a sword and told the caller to call 911. Deputies Cody Jordan and Christopher Faulkner responded.
The caller pointed the deputies to the residence that Faulkner had entered. As the deputies walked toward that residence and up a driveway, Hedgecock came outside and walked toward the deputies with a bladed weapon, later described as a short sword, in his hand. When he was 15 feet from the deputies, they both fired their duty weapons at him.
Hedgecock was struck several times. The deputies and responding paramedics attended to Hedgecock but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
SBI investigatirs found physical evidence at the scene of the shooting that was consistent with the deputies' accounts, as well as, the 911 caller who witnessed the incident.
The investigation into this incident is considered closed.
