TRINITY — A Trinity man died Wednesday after being shot by deputies responding to a potential suicide who said the man refused to stop advancing on them with a knife.
Scott Hedgecock, 54, first approached a carpenter with a knife and said he was going to kill himself, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Hedgecock asked the carpenter to call 911 then returned to his home.
Deputies found Hedgecock at his home with a knife and both deputies fired when he did not stop moving toward them after being warned to stop, the sheriff's office said.
The Courier-Tribune in Asheboro reported that deputies located a letter from Hedgecock at his Windemere Circle home that indicated he was going to commit suicide. He reportedly attempted suicide in 2017 and had a history of mental illness, the newspaper reported.
Randolph Sheriff Greg Seabolt described what happened as an instance of "suicide by cop," the paper reported.
Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol, the sheriff's office said. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.
No further details were available late Wednesday.
