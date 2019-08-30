gofundme dingle
An investigation by the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has found that the Raleigh man who was struck by a powerful wave off of Oak Island drowned after breaking two vertebrae in his spine.

The report stated that 37-year-old Lee Edward Dingle was underwater for several minutes after the wave struck him. He had been in a shallow area of the ocean with some family members on July 17. His family saw the event and pulled him out of the water.

CPR was performed on Dingle until EMS arrived and found Dingle in full cardiac arrest. After 30 minutes of intermittent CPR, he regained "spontaneous circulation."

Dingle was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center's Emergency Department in Wilmington where imaging revealed two cervical spine fractures involving the second and fifth vertebrae, the report states.

Dingle was also suffering from brain swelling due to an anoxic brain injury which is a condition that occurs when the brain is deprived of oxygen.

A spine specialist at the hospital determined that the burst fracture of the fifth vertebrae likely caused a spinal cord injury which led to the drowning, the report states.

Dingle was declared brain dead on July 19. 

Dingle is survived by his wife and six children.

A media report on July 23 stated that 55 people were expected to receive organs from Dingle.

