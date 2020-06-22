New grocery stores open

A Publix store opened in Jamestown late last year.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Publix announced that Fresh Express is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Fresh Express 11.5-ounce Southwest Chopped Kit.

Publix said wheat, soy, cashews and coconut might be in some of the salad kits, but aren’t listed on the labels. That could cause allergic reactions that could be life-threatening for some people.

The salads were sold this month in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Publix lists further details of the products affected on its website at publix.com.

