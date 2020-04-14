RALEIGH — More than 100 protesters rallied Tuesday in downtown Raleigh to reopen North Carolina, describing Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-home order as an unconstitutional overreach that will kill the state's small businesses.
At least one protester was arrested, hands bound with a zip tie. "I have a right to peacefully assemble," she said as officers led her away. "God bless America."
Every 15 minutes, roughly 50 cars honked their horns in unison.
As a Raleigh police officer asked several protesters to keep 6 feet apart, the noise drowned out his voice.
"We are in violation of Comrade Cooper's order," said Leonard Harrison of Mebane, dressed in an American flag shirt. "If I get locked up today, I'm OK with that. As North Carolinians, we need to get back to work."
The protest was organized by ReopenNC, a private Facebook group organized last week that wants people to make their own stay-at-home decisions to avoid exposure to COVID-19 as the worldwide pandemic continues. The group surpassed 26,000 members on Tuesday morning.
Governor warns of 'catastrophe'
Cooper said at a Monday afternoon news conference that anyone wanting the restrictions to end abruptly is inviting danger.
"Some people want to completely obliterate these restrictions," Cooper said. "It would be a catastrophe. The numbers are very clear that the interventions that we've entered into — social gatherings, limitations on bars and restaurants, the stay-at-home order — those kinds of things are working."
Tuesday's protest reached its third round of honks at 11:45 a.m. as protesters vowed to continue for hours.
But at roughly 12:30 p.m., police asked protesters to disperse.
"You are in violation of the executive order," said a police captain. "You are posing a risk to public health. If you do not disperse, you will be taken and processed at Wake County jail."
Honking erupted.
"You should be ashamed of yourself," said one protester.
"Are you goons of Cooper or servants of the people?" said another.
Most of the crowd began leaving after a third warning.
Those gathered Tuesday said they doubt the extent of the virus' danger, describing testing as inaccurate and causes of death suspicious.
'Destroying small business people'
Many said the stay-home requirements will hurt more than help.
"I know what isolation does to people," said Kerry Thomas, a psychotherapist from Cary. "I know what failing businesses do to people."
Dennis Burgard said he has traveled from Jacksonville to downtown Raleigh for three straight Tuesdays and plans to continue, sitting in his pickup and displaying a sign that reads "Gov. Cooper, your orders are destroying small business people."
He said he fears that only large corporations and drive-thru businesses will survive the stay-home order.
"What we'll lose are all the small businesses that were handed down for generations," he said.
The ReopenNC group has said it plans to hold weekly rallies on Tuesdays to encourage Cooper to end the restrictions by May 1. One of the group's founders is Ashley Smith, a Morganton mother of four who has previously posted on social media about her opposition to vaccinations for any diseases.
"I am against mandatory vaccination," Smith said in an email to The News & Observer on Monday. "That is a personal right and as a sovereign citizen I have the right to choose what medical procedures I and my children receive. Pandemic status/state of emergency doesn't change that."
The group has spawned an opposition Facebook group, Stay Home NC. The group's members agree that restrictions must eventually be removed so that businesses can open. But they say they just want the economy to be reopened in a way to protect the public and prevent coronavirus from spreading further into the population.
"We fight for science and reason," said Michael Ryan Morgan of Mount Airy, who started Stay Home NC. "We fight for the survival of the human race."
