One of the most popular islands on North Carolina's Outer Banks is getting bigger.
North Core Banks — popularly known as Portsmouth Island — was violently cut apart by Hurricane Dorian the first week of September, reducing it to a series of tough-to-navigate mini islands.
On Friday, Cape Lookout National Seashore announced enough of those pieces have merged to create a 13-mile island.
That's 9 miles shy of the original size, but National Park Service officials are expressing optimism North Core may again be 22 contiguous miles.
"The inlet at Mile 6 is still deep and impassable," the park service posted Friday. "We'll have to wait and see what happens to this area over the winter."
Hurricane Dorian made landfall Sept. 6 at Cape Lookout and carved 54 inlets through North Core Banks. Some were wide and deep, and sent dangerous storm surges flowing violently from the Atlantic into the Pamlico and Core sounds.
Heavy flooding followed on the Outer Banks, particularly on Ocracoke Island, where hundreds of people were trapped.
Much of the damage was caused when storm-force winds pushed water into coastal rivers and bays — and when the water came rushing back after the storm passed, experts say.
It resulted in a "mini tsunami" that drowned 28 wild horses by washing them off Cedar Island.
Rob Young, a geologist at Western Carolina University, said the storm changed the islands in unprecedented ways, according to a Sept. 17 Charlotte Observer story.
The Outer Banks are famous for changing as they grow and shrink with storms and currents.
In 2017, satellite images revealed a new island had formed off Cape Point near Cape Hatteras National Seashore. The seed of the hook-shaped island appeared in the fall of 2016 and grew to more than 20 acres, according to some reports.
A Virginia businessman, Kenneth M. Barlow, even went so far as to file a Quit Claim Deed to the island, claiming he owned it — something that was disputed by Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
However, the island vanished in spring 2018, due to erosion caused by a series of three hurricanes, the Charlotte Observer reported in March 2018.
