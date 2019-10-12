GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a woman accused of abducting a 3-year-old girl from a playground at an apartment complex has been arrested.
The News and Record reports authorities say 22-year-old N'deneszia Lancaster on Saturday was taken to a police station in Greensboro by someone she knows.
Greensboro Police Ron Glenn says Lancaster did not resist arrest and is being questioned. Police say Lancaster is facing a first-degree kidnapping charge in the abduction of Ahlora Lindiment.
Authorities have said Lancaster took Ahlora from the playground Wednesday. The girl's siblings ran and told an uncle that a woman had left with their sister.
The newspaper reports a pastor on Thursday found Ahlora walking near a church located about six miles from the apartment complex.
It's unclear if Lancaster has an attorney.
———
Information from: News & Record, http://www.news-record.com
