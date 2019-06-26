Winston-Salem police officers investigate the scene of a shooting at 1800 Dunleith Avenue on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C. One male sustained a gunshot wound in his left bicep. He was treated at the scene before being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20190626w_nws_shooting
A 19-year-old was sitting on his front porch when he was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Joshua Joel Vargas, of the 1900 block of N. Dunleith Avenue, was shot in the left bicep after an older Ford Bronco pulled up to the intersection of Bethlehem Lane and Dunleith Avenue and gunshots were fired from the vehicle.
Police said they are looking for four males, between the ages of 19 and 20, in connection with the shooting, which occurred around 6:20 p.m.
Vargas was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
1 of 7
Winston-Salem police officers investigate the scene of a shooting at 1800 Dunleith Avenue on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C. One male sustained a gunshot wound in his left bicep. He was treated at the scene before being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Bystanders look on while Winston-Salem police officers investigate the scene of a shooting at 1800 Dunleith Avenue on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C. One male sustained a gunshot wound in his left bicep. He was treated at the scene before being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Winston-Salem police officers apprehend the father of the victim of a shooting at 1800 Dunleith Avenue on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C. One male sustained a gunshot wound in his left bicep. He was treated at the scene before being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The father was apprehended after driving past police cars and tape in an attempt to get inside the house because he thought his son was inside.
A dog greets a Winston-Salem police officer as he tries to interview possible witnesses to the scene of a shooting at 1800 Dunleith Avenue on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C. One male sustained a gunshot wound in his left bicep. He was treated at the scene before being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Winston-Salem police officers interview a witness who was present at the scene of a shooting at 1800 Dunleith Avenue on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C. One male sustained a gunshot wound in his left bicep. He was treated at the scene before being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
A bystander stays behind police tape as Winston-Salem police officers investigate the scene of a shooting at 1800 Dunleith Avenue on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C. One male sustained a gunshot wound in his left bicep. He was treated at the scene before being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Winston-Salem police officers investigate the scene of a shooting at 1800 Dunleith Avenue on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C. One male sustained a gunshot wound in his left bicep. He was treated at the scene before being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Winston-Salem police officers investigate the scene of a shooting at 1800 Dunleith Avenue on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C. One male sustained a gunshot wound in his left bicep. He was treated at the scene before being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Bystanders look on while Winston-Salem police officers investigate the scene of a shooting at 1800 Dunleith Avenue on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C. One male sustained a gunshot wound in his left bicep. He was treated at the scene before being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem police officers apprehend the father of the victim of a shooting at 1800 Dunleith Avenue on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C. One male sustained a gunshot wound in his left bicep. He was treated at the scene before being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The father was apprehended after driving past police cars and tape in an attempt to get inside the house because he thought his son was inside.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
A dog greets a Winston-Salem police officer as he tries to interview possible witnesses to the scene of a shooting at 1800 Dunleith Avenue on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C. One male sustained a gunshot wound in his left bicep. He was treated at the scene before being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem police officers interview a witness who was present at the scene of a shooting at 1800 Dunleith Avenue on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C. One male sustained a gunshot wound in his left bicep. He was treated at the scene before being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
A bystander stays behind police tape as Winston-Salem police officers investigate the scene of a shooting at 1800 Dunleith Avenue on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C. One male sustained a gunshot wound in his left bicep. He was treated at the scene before being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem police officers investigate the scene of a shooting at 1800 Dunleith Avenue on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C. One male sustained a gunshot wound in his left bicep. He was treated at the scene before being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.