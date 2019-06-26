Dunleith Avenue Shooting

Winston-Salem police officers investigate the scene of a shooting at 1800 Dunleith Avenue on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C. One male sustained a gunshot wound in his left bicep. He was treated at the scene before being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20190626w_nws_shooting

A 19-year-old was sitting on his front porch when he was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Joshua Joel Vargas, of the 1900 block of N. Dunleith Avenue, was shot in the left bicep after an older Ford Bronco pulled up to the intersection of Bethlehem Lane and Dunleith Avenue and gunshots were fired from the vehicle.

Police said they are looking for four males, between the ages of 19 and 20, in connection with the shooting, which occurred around 6:20 p.m.

Vargas was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

