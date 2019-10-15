JAMESTOWN, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say that a man is dead after being shot by sheriff's deputies.
WXII 12 reported that the shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Tuesday in Jamestown, which is outside Greensboro.
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office told the station that investigators received a call requesting a welfare check on someone who was potentially suicidal.
The sheriff's office said deputies made contact with the man outside the home before the man started shooting at them. Deputies returned fire, and the man was killed.
North Carolina's State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the incident.
Authorities have not released the man's identity or those of the deputies involved.
———
Information from: WXII-TV, http://www.wxii12.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.