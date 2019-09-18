Winston-Salem police and Wake Forest University police are investigating an alleged rape of a student in a dormitory, according to a Wake Alert.

The alleged rape happened Sept. 14 in Angelou Residence Hall and was reported to police on Sept. 17, according to police.

The reporting student told police they knew their assailant, the university said.

The university is providing resources to assist the student, and is working to maintain the safety and security of the campus, the Wake Alert stated.

Campus police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the University Police Department at 336-758-5911, or to use the university’s confidential “Silent Witness” form.

