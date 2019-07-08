Winston-Salem police have identified the 5-year-old boy who was shot to death Saturday in a drive-by shooting in the city's southeastern section.
Alberto Rios Navarrette died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, police said.
Oscar Mendez-Rodriguez, 17, of Pleasant Street in Winston-Salem is charged with murder in the child's death. A 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy are also charged in the boy's death. Mendez made his first court appearance Monday.
Officers went to the Cole Village Apartments at 5:20 p.m. Saturday on a report of a shooting. Officers found the boy with a gunshot wound to the head. The child was in the apartment with his parents, 37-year-old Alberto Rios and 27-year-old Alma Navarette, and his 3-year-old sister, police said. No one else was injured.
A bullet fired from a car driving along Cole Ridge Road went through the apartment and struck the child, police said.
The shooting that killed Alberto was not random, but the child wasn't the intended target, FOX8/WGHP, the Journal news gathering partner, reported Monday afternoon. Investigators received information that a group of individuals were targeted, but police don't know why, the television station reported.
Police initially said it didn't appear that the child's family was the target of the shooting.
Mendez-Rodriguez was dressed in a green jumpsuit Monday. Judge Laurie Hutchins of Forsyth District Court advised Mendez-Rodriguez that he was charged with murder and asked him what he wanted to do about a lawyer — hire a lawyer; have a lawyer appointed to him; or represent himself.
However, Hutchins appointed him a lawyer because Mendez-Rodriguez is 17. He will be appointed a lawyer through the Capital Defender's Office. A Forsyth County prosecutor recommended that Mendez-Rodriguez be held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond. A bond hearing has been scheduled for Thursday. He also has a court hearing on July 25.
Mendez-Rodriguez was arrested after police developed information that led them to an apartment in the 3800 block of Old Vineyard Road, where they found the vehicle witnesses said shots were fired from. Police seized a .38-caliber handgun and the silver Nissan Sentra. The 14-year-old boy was arrested at the scene. The 15-year-old boy was arrested at his residence, police have said.
Investigators learned from witnesses that a silver car occupied by several males drove through the area and began randomly firing handguns from the vehicle. Witnesses described multiple rounds being fired, and investigators located several fired shell casings in the area, police said.
Two other apartments and an unoccupied vehicle were also struck. One other damaged apartment was occupied, but no one was injured.
“It appears it was a light-colored sedan coming down Cole Road firing indiscriminately,” said Police Lt. Gregory Dorn, who was on the scene around 8:30 p.m. “The shots were fired from the moving vehicle.”
“There’s been quite a bit of shootings, discharging of firearms in this area,” he said. “We’re not sure if it’s gang related.”
This is the 13th homicide this year, compared to 12 at this time last year.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 (En Español at 336-728-3904). Crime Stoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.