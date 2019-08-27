A Winston-Salem woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a July 24 house fire that killed four animals at her home at 1630 Ginger Drive, authorities said.
Ella Lynn Richardson, 33, of Ginger Drive was charged attempted first-degree murder and four counts of animal cruelty, Winston-Salem police said. Ricardson was taken to the Forsyth County Jail with her bond set at $55,000. She is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 12.
Officers and Winston-Salem firefighters went to a home at 1630 Ginger Drive in the city's southwestern section at 10:33 p.m. on July 24, police said. The home was engulfed in flames, and Richardson and her mother, Ella Cottrell Richardson, 69, were still inside the house, police said.
Four animals that were inside the burning home died in the fire, police said. It wasn't immediately clear what types of animals were inside.
Ella Lynn Richardson and her mother suffered serious injuries were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. Investigators allege that Ella Lynn Richardson used a flammable substance to set fire to sections of the house following a domestic dispute with her mother, police said.