Franklin Conrad Birchett

Birchett

 RCSO

ASHEBORO — A Pittsboro man has been charged by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office with using a secret camera to take pornographic photos of a child.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division initiated an investigation into a possible child pornography incident after detectives received information from the Chatham County Sheriff Office which had been conducting an ongoing investigation. The probe focused on incidents that had happened between 2007 and 2008 in both counties, according to a Randolph County Sheriff's Office news release.

At the conclusion of the investigation, 51-year-old Franklin Conrad Birchett, of Alston Chapel Road, Pittsboro, was charged by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office with three counts of felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, felony secret peeping, felony indecent liberties with a minor, felony installing a photo device in a room for the purpose of peeping, and felony possession of photographic image from peeping.

In addition, Birchett was also charged by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office with three counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of felony possession of photographic image from peeping.

Birchett is being held in Chatham County Jail with bail set at an $110,000 bond at the Chatham County jail. His first appearance for the charges out of Randolph County has been set for October 9, 2019, in Randolph County District Court.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments