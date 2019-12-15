“I think those are all reasons why I find these narratives, number one, tremendously inspiring — because they show us a side of America that we can genuinely be proud of: the heroes and other people who resisted this institution and overcame it,” said William Andrews, a professor of English emeritus at UNC and an expert in North American slave narratives. “And the other side of the coin: the depravity of so many of the people who were part of it and who didn't free themselves from it, even though they were white and could have.”