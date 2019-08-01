A teenager was killed while attempting to cross Winston Road in Lexington on Wednesday night, Lexington Police reported.
Magen Hairens, 19, was hit by a vehicle that was traveling north on Winston Road near the intersection with Longview Street. He was found unresponsive and lying in the road when officers arrived at 10:08 p.m., and died at the scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.