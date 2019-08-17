Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT GUILFORD COUNTY UNTIL 330 PM EDT... AT 242 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR GREENSBORO, MOVING EAST AT 20 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. HEAVY RAIN AND MINOR FLOODING AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, MCLEANSVILLE, SUMMERFIELD, STOKESDALE, PLEASANT GARDEN, JAMESTOWN, FOREST OAKS, LAKE JEANETTE MARINA AND MONTICELLO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 45 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN WILL QUICKLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AND RESULT IN PONDING OF WATER ON ROADWAYS, STANDING WATER IN LOW LYING AREAS, AND MINOR FLOODING OF CREEKS, STREAMS, AND AREAS OF POOR DRAINAGE. DRIVERS ARE URGED TO SLOW DOWN AND USE EXTRA CAUTION TO AVOID HYDROPLANING, ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AREAS WHERE PROLONGED HEAVY RAIN CAN QUICKLY LEAD TO FLOODING. &&