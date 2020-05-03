The Kings Mountain osprey cam is back and people have already had their first views of the nesting family.
For the second year in a row, people have the opportunity to watch a roosting pair of osprey as they take care of their hatchlings over the next few weeks. The live webcam feed points directly into the nest and can be viewed 24 hours a day via the city's website at cityofkm.com/osprey.
"This is a wonderful up-close view for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts," said Ricky Duncan, director of Water Resources/Lake for the city of Kings Mountain.
The first of three eggs hatched on Tuesday in the nest out by Moss Lake.
Osprey build their nests near bodies of water because fish make up 99 percent of their diet.
The idea for a live web feed of the nest came last year after city workers found out about the nesting couple. First, only staff that worked for the city were the only ones viewing it, but then the idea of using it for educational purposes was brought up.
Now the city is promoting the feed as a different way to engage students who are now learning from home.
"You can learn about osprey and then, watch the life cycle of the eggs hatching, see how the osprey parents bring food to the nestlings to feed them and watch how the young osprey leave the nest as they take flight for the first time," Duncan said.
These large birds of prey have built nests around the lake for years.
"In Spring of 2015, a pair of osprey began to build a nest in a hazardous place on one of the utility poles that fed electricity to the city of Kings Mountain's raw water intake pumps at Moss Lake," Duncan said.
Once a nest is established, it is illegal to remove or disturb, due to the osprey being protected by the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act. It was then decided to deter the nest building, the electric division would construct a nesting platform.
The platform was built to be taller than the surrounding utility poles in hopes the pair would prefer it.
They immediately took to it.
Just two years later the osprey had nestlings and are now permanent residents of the lake. Osprey come back to the same nest each year and rebuild it, so viewers will have the opportunity to follow the pair year after year.
In July of 2018, the city installed two additional osprey nesting platforms at Moss Lake. One was placed near the original platform and the other was installed at the New Camp Creek site.
