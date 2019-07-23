OAK ISLAND — Fifty-five people are expected to get organs from a Raleigh man who died in a freak accident at Oak Island beach last week, according to a media report.
Lee Dingle, 37, was in the ocean playing with his kids when a wave pushed his head to the ground and broke his neck.
"An intense wave hit him just right to slam his head into the sand, break his neck, and make his throat swell so much his brain was deprived of oxygen for too long to recover," his wife Shannon Dingle, said in a blog post. "Some heroes — including our kids — tried to save him, but it wouldn’t have mattered what they did. His body couldn’t recover from the initial injury."
Shannon Dingle told ABC11 (WTVD) that, though she wishes Lee were still alive, she's glad his organs are helping others.
Carolina Donor Services told the TV station that the organs should save four lives, give sight to one or two people and ultimately help 55 altogether.
Lee Dingle was the father of six children. A GoFundMe page set up to help support the family had raised more than $256,000 as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.