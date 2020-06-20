RALEIGH — Crews removed two downtown Raleigh Confederate statues Saturday morning — memorials that have stood at the North Carolina State Capitol for more than a century.

The removals come less than 24 hours after protesters pulled down the two bronze soldiers on the 75-foot Confederate monument at the Capitol Friday night.

Friday night, protesters hung the statue of a cavalryman by its neck from a streetlight. The other statue, an artilleryman, was dragged through the streets to the Wake County Courthouse, and later was carried away by police in a golf cart.

Saturday, after Friday's rainy skies had cleared, crews removed the 7-foot-tall monument to the North Carolina Women of the Confederacy, dedicated in 1914, and The Henry Wyatt Monument, dedicated in 1912.

About 60 people crowded around the work crews, chanting "Black power" and singing "Lift every voice and sing."

"Once we get past this, we'll be a better nation," said Marvin Taylor of Raleigh, holding his daughter. "We'll be unified. This is a first step of a work in progress."

Around 11 a.m. crews separated the statue atop the Confederate Women's Monument from its concrete base, and witnesses report seeing a Department of Transportation truck with a boom arm nearby. It took about two minutes to hoist the monument dedicated to women off its pedestal and load it on a flatbed.

The Henry Wyatt Monument, a bronze statue atop a granite base, depicts the first Confederate solider to die in battle. It was removed shortly thereafter.

The Wyatt statue took a bit longer to remove, a corner of metal clinging to the concrete, seeming to struggle against removal. But Wyatt, too, dangled in the air, thick straps under his arms, carted away to cheers.

Some shouted at the statue, "See you never" and "Maybe you'll get in a museum."

The Department of Public Safety also did not provide details on who gave the order for police to stand down Friday night, but told The News & Observer it was done for safety reasons.

"With the continuously evolving and volatile environment on the State Capitol grounds Friday evening, along with the ongoing threat to public safety, actions taken by SCP were intended to protect protesters, bystanders and law enforcement," wrote Pamela Walker, a Department of Public Safety spokesperson, in an email.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin referred questions about how and why the statues were torn down to the Highway Patrol and State Capitol Police Saturday afternoon. They were the lead agencies in charge, she said.

Gov. Roy Cooper's spokespeople did not respond to multiple requests for comment Saturday about Friday night's events. But Cooper issued a statement Saturday afternoon saying he ordered the Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds be removed to protect public safety.

"I am concerned about the dangerous efforts to pull down and carry off large, heavy statues and the strong potential for violent clashes at the site," Cooper said. "If the legislature had repealed their 2015 law that puts up legal roadblocks to removal we could have avoided the dangerous incidents of last night.

"Monuments to white supremacy don’t belong in places of allegiance, and it’s past time that these painful memorials be moved in a legal, safe way.”

The monuments being removed from the Capitol grounds include: the remainder of the North Carolina Confederate monument, the monument to the Women of the Confederacy, and the figure of Henry Lawson Wyatt.

Kerwin Pittman, a Raleigh social justice advocate who has helped lead recent protests, watched the Confederate Women's Monument be removed Saturday.

"The question is, did they take it down because they didn't want us taking it down?" asked Kerwin Pittman, social justice advocate, "or because of the racism these Confederate statues represent? There used to be a lot of red tape you had to go through. Now all of a sudden you can just take them down. Shame on you, Raleigh."

One arrest Friday, officer injuries

The State Capitol Police, which fall under the N.C. Department of Public Safety, is tasked with keeping the Capitol grounds safe, where the statues were damaged Friday night.

Walker said at least three Capitol police officers were injured during the protest Friday night.

"One officer has a fractured wrist, another has lacerations to his hand and one had to have his eyes flushed due to having an unknown liquid thrown in (his) eyes," Walker wrote. "I am told that officers had pain and unknown liquids, possibly urine, thrown on them, as well as rocks and frozen water bottles thrown at them."

One person was arrested and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, trespassing, unlawfully resist, delay or obstruct a public officer, among others, Walker wrote.

Other arrests and charges may be forthcoming, she said.

Saturday morning, Republican Senate leader Phil Berger of Eden questioned why law enforcement were managing the crowd for some time but then "abruptly left" the area Friday night. That allowed protesters to go in and tear the statues down with no one to stop them.

"I'm aware of only one person in this state who has final authority over state law enforcement," Berger continued, referring to Cooper. "Did Gov. Cooper order the police to abandon the Capitol grounds? If not, who is in control of this state?"

Cooper's representatives also did not respond Saturday to criticism about him.

Walker said the agency would work to answer the N&O additional questions, "as promptly as possible."

'Utter lawlessness'

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest called the removal of the statues Friday night "utter lawlessness" in a news release Saturday morning. He is running against Cooper, a Democrat, for governor this November. He said Cooper deserves blame for the police not stopping the protesters.

"Last night's destruction occurred on state property, right next to his office," Forest said. "It is clear that Gov. Cooper is either incapable of upholding law and order, or worse, encouraging this behavior."

Former Gov. Pat McCrory, the Republican Cooper defeated in 2016, tweeted Friday night that it was "disgusting to watch" the protesters tearing down the statues.

In 2015, McCrory signed a new law, backed by the Republican-led General Assembly, that essentially banned the removal of Confederate statues. Lawmakers named it the "Cultural History Artifact Management and Patriotism Act of 2015."

The News & Observer previously reported that the law was passed as a response to increasing calls to take down Silent Sam, the Confederate statue on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus that protesters eventually took down themselves in 2018.

The 2015 law passed the N.C. Senate unanimously, the N&O reported. But then a white supremacist named Dylann Roof killed nine Black churchgoers in South Carolina, which led to increased attention on Confederate symbols nationally. When the bill then went to the N.C. House, the N&O reported, it had become a partisan issue. Only two Democrats voted for it — one of whom, Rep. William Brisson, has since changed parties to become a Republican.

The Confederate statues have again received renewed attention following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. Protesters in North Carolina and around the country have called for the end to racism and implementing police reforms. Asking for the removal of Confederate statues has been one of protesters' calls to action.

On Monday, the N.C. Senate voted unanimously to spend $4 million on two African American monuments downtown, one at the state Capitol building and one near the governor's mansion. It's now at the N.C. House awaiting final approval. Cooper and Republican legislative leaders have previously voiced support for the project, the N&O reported

No curfew planned

Baldwin, the Raleigh mayor, said she "believes these statues should come down."

"I think what is happening today is the right thing for us to do and the governor to do for history and public safety." she said. "But if we ever needed any evidence that this was a public safety issue, last night was it. That was my biggest concern. That somebody was going to be hurt."

There are no Confederate monuments on city-owned property, but a statue of Josephus Daniels, former publisher of The News & Observer and lifelong white supremacist, was removed from Nash Square earlier this week. Nash Square is owned by the state but is maintained by the city of Raleigh, Baldwin said. The Daniels family owns the statue and removed it.

The city is not considering issuing another curfew, she said. A curfew was issued for about a week after protests following Floyd's death turned destructive in Raleigh. The first two nights of protests — May 30 and 31 — began peaceful but became destructive after law enforcement fired tear gas, foam bullets and pepper spray and looters ransacked downtown businesses. Nightly peaceful protests in Raleigh have continued with few arrests.

"Everything is still so raw, angry and wounded that it is still hard to get beyond that," Baldwin said. "After what happened, with the murder of George Floyd, the anger and outrage from that is still very strong. It's raw. And then the rioting and looting that happened. That is raw. It makes people feel vulnerable and afraid. So it's everything that has transpired the last three weeks that is contributing to this feeling of vulnerability."

Council member Saige Martin shared a photo of one of the Confederate statues hanging from a lamppost and saying he is proud of his city.

"Overdue," he said. "A reminder that y'all will not sit around and wait. Proud of my city, always. Especially tonight."

In a Facebook group focused on local politics, Raleigh Council member David Cox wrote he agrees with the removal of the statues and the "time is long overdue for change." But he supported removing the statues through a "democratic process."

"We must be consistent and recognize that someone acting randomly for good can easily be another person acting randomly for harm," Cox said. "Random people taking justice into their own hands is not sustainable. We must work through our democratic process. To do otherwise risks the very freedom and liberty that we all want and love."

Women of the Confederacy

The bronze Women of the Confederacy memorial includes a scene of a seated older woman, holding a book, and a boy holding a sword.

It faces Morgan Street and has two stone benches facing each other, flanking the monument. It was donated by Ashley Horne, a Confederate veteran and one-term state senator.

It was dedicated June 10, 1914, and was intended to honor the hardships and sacrifices of North Carolina women during the Civil War, according to Documenting the American South.

"The woman, representing the women in the South as the custodians of history, imparts the history of the Civil War to the boy," the description says. "The two relief plaques portray the Civil War; the eastern side shows soldiers departing for war and leaving their loved ones behind, while the western side depicts a weary or injured Confederate soldier returning home."

Wyatt statue

Wyatt is depicted holding a gun across his body walking into battle, according to Documenting the American South, an initiative by the UNC-Chapel Hill library.

Wyatt, an Edgecombe County native, was killed at the Battle of Bethel Church in Virginia on June 10, 1861, according to the N.C. Department of Cultural Resources, which keeps a list of state Civil War monuments. The statue was dedicated on June 10, 1912.

Research shows that across the country, most Confederate statues were put up not in the years immediately after the Civil War, but in the early 1900s, coinciding with the passage of Jim Crow laws that started in the late 1890s and continued into the 20th century.

The main monument at the state capitol, which was vandalized Friday, was put up in 1895.