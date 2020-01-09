CHARLOTTE — When North Carolina lawmakers bumped the state's presidential primaries to early March, they said they wanted the state to play a bigger role in the nomination process.
But will it matter as much as they hoped?
North Carolina's March 3 primary is part of a crowded "Super Tuesday," with 16 contests that include those in the delegate-rich states of California and Texas.
And Super Tuesday will come just three days after South Carolina's Feb. 29 primary, which itself caps a crucial February sprint through Iowa, Nevada and New Hampshire.
"Certainly with both California and Texas the possibility is there that it will get lost in the shuffle," said political scientist Josh Putnam, a Charlotte native who runs Frontloading HQ, a site that tracks the nomination process.
For years North Carolina's presidential primary fell in May, often too late to impact the nomination. In 2016 it was in mid-March, two weeks after that year's Super Tuesday.
In the past year most Democratic candidates have visited North Carolina. A handful have recently ramped up their state campaigns.
Former Vice President Joe Biden named a state director. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts announced senior campaign officials; she has a staff of 20. And former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who opened a state headquarters in Charlotte last month, has almost 100 staffers in the state, according to a campaign spokeswoman.
While most candidates are focused on Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, Democrats say they can't overlook the Tar Heel State.
Of all the Super Tuesday states, only Texas and California offer more delegates than North Carolina's 110.
"They all understand it's going to be a delegate race," said Charlotte's Ray McKinnon who, as a member of the Democratic National Committee will be one of the state's dozen "automatic" delegates. "If campaigns aren't already on the ground getting their message out they're making a mistake."
California dreaming
California is Super Tuesday's biggest prize with 416 delegates, almost twice as many as Texas. But that doesn't mean candidates will flock there after the early contests in February.
"The theory that everybody is going to come marching into California and spend all their time here and all their money, I'm not so sure that's the best thing to do," said Bill Carrick, a long-time California Democratic consultant and a S.C. native. "It's a very daunting task to figure out how to run a campaign here.
"Candidates worry about California. Then reality sets in and they kind of disappear."
Super Tuesday comes on the heels of the South Carolina primary, leaving a narrow window for candidates to focus on North Carolina or any March 3 state. But North Carolina has a couple of advantages.
One, it's close to South Carolina. And two, unlike California or Texas, it's a general election battleground.
Politico reported this week that candidates have reserved $4.1 million of air time for South Carolina, including over $1 million each for Biden and Warren. Some commercials are likely to air in TV markets that overlap the two states. And candidates will hit places such as Rock Hill and Greenville, S.C., where they'll attract N.C. media.
As in South Carolina, a big proportion of North Carolina's Democratic voters are African American. More than six in 10 S.C. Democratic primary voters are expected to be black; in North Carolina it's 47%.
And analysts say closely divided North Carolina — site of the summer's Republican National Convention in Charlotte — will be prized by both parties in the fall.
"If you're looking ahead to the general election, laying the groundwork for the fall campaign is a critical component to whoever gets the nomination," said political scientist Michael Bitzer of Catawba College. The top candidates "will need a strong infrastructure in the state post-primary."
Bloomberg spending
The state's biggest spender is the candidate bypassing the February contests.
Along with his growing staff, Bloomberg has spent nearly $5 million on TV ads in North Carolina, according to Advertising Analytics.
That's part of a $170 million national ad blitz, the company says. On Saturday, the campaign will open new field offices in Asheville, Winston-Salem and Chapel Hill.
"When in our lifetimes have we seen that kind of investment in a North Carolina primary?" said Democratic strategist Morgan Jackson of Raleigh. Among Bloomberg, Warren and Biden, he added, "it seems like a three-way primary in North Carolina ...
"The question really is, what does momentum look like coming out of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina?"
It's been more than three decades since Super Tuesdays entered the nominating process. In 1988 it was designed by Southerners to find a moderate nominee but resulted in a split decision with Jesse Jackson, Al Gore and Michael Dukakis dividing most delegates, with Massachusetts Gov. Dukakis going on to win the nomination.
That year Carrick ran the campaign of Democrat Dick Gephardt, who quit the race after capturing only his home state of Missouri.
"Everybody has theories about how they're going to handle Super Tuesday," Carrick told the Observer.
"The truth is that most of these theories over the years haven't worked out for anybody. And you're thrust into the reality that's been created by the first four states."
