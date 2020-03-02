The state won’t seek the death penalty in its prosecution of Joshua Hunsucker, a Mount Holly man accused of poisoning and murdering his wife with eye drops in 2018.
Jordan Green, an attorney for the fraud investigations unit of the North Carolina Department of Insurance prosecuting the case, told Gaston County Superior Court Judge Jesse Caldwell Monday that Hunsucker’s case lacks aggravating factors that would allow the state to present a capital case.
“The state has previously conferenced with (Hunsucker’s defense counsel David Teddy) and we let them know that it’s our intention to proceed non-capitally in this case,” Green said. “At this time we’ll offer no evidence of aggravating factors in this matter.”
Teddy told Caldwell the pace of discovery for both the defense and prosecution is advancing at a similar rate. Hunsucker is next scheduled to appear in court May 4.
Green said in a previous court appearance that Stacy Robinson Hunsucker’s death on Sept. 23, 2018, was caused by her husband poisoning her with tetrahydrozoline, a chemical that is commonly found in eye drops.
Hunsucker, 35, was arrested and placed in the Gaston County Jail on Dec. 19, 2019, under a $1.5 million secured bond. He was charged with first degree murder, felony insurance fraud and felony obtaining property by false pretense over $100,000. He was released Dec. 24 after the U.S. Bonding Co. in Charlotte posted his bail. The company received $150,000 for its services.
According to information found in a search warrant affidavit, the amount of tetrahydrozoline found in Stacy Hunsucker’s blood was 30 to 40 times higher than the therapeutic level. That amount would have had a “dramatic effect on her heart, which would cause heart stoppage in a short amount of time,” Green said.
Stacy Hunsuker, who was 32 at the time of her death, had suffered from heart problems in the past and had a pacemaker implanted soon after the birth of their second daughter.
The indictment reads that Hunsucker failed to note that the death of his wife was due to homicide by poisoning.
It also claims he deceived the insurance company by stating his wife’s death was caused by myocardial infarction when, in fact, it was due to homicide poisoning.
Hunsucker remains free as he has a court-mandated daily curfew of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Prior to being released from jail, he was also fitted with a GPS device that is being monitored by Gaston County Pretrial Services.
Since his arrest in December, Hunsucker’s former in-laws have started legal action against him.
