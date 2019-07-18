GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff has developed a new policy for handing police chases.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports the new policy from Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers bars deputies from engaging in pursuits involving simple, nonviolent misdemeanors such as shoplifting. A deputy could initiate a chase if a person is considered violent.

The change stems from a police chase in September 2017 that began with a report of a stolen car. A Guilford County sheriff's deputy tried to stop the car, which was traveling at an estimated 130 mph (209 kph) and ran a stop light. It crashed into another car and killed 29-year-old Alyssa Mackenzie Bolick and 32-year-old Stephanie Louise Warshauer, as well as three people inside the fleeing car.

