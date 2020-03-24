More federal aid

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday it is providing six Triad and Northwest North Carolina health centers with a combined $354,400 in grants to help fund their coronavirus preparedness and response services.

The funding amounts are: $63,665, United Health Centers, Winston-Salem; $61,739, High Country Community Health, Boone; $60,497, Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine Inc., Greensboro; $57,061, Appalachian District Health Department in Sparta; $56,585, Medical Resource Center for Randolph County Inc.; and $54,853, Wilkes County.

Altogether, North Carolina is receiving $2.85 million in grants for 39 health centers.