GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a baby is doing well after being abandoned in the middle of the night.
The News & Record of Greensboro reports that local police are investigating after a baby was found early Sunday outside an apartment complex.
Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said the baby was taken to a local hospital and appears to be in good shape.
Police are asking for anyone with information about the baby to contact them.
